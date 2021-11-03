WEST DOVER — On Sept. 20, the Southern Vermont Board of Realtors held a charity golf tournament at the Mount Snow Golf Course.
John Hatton, board president, presented a check for $3,454.10 to Chloe Learey, executive director of The Winston-Prouty Center for Child & Family Development.
The board expressed its gratitude to Matt Conroy and the staff at The Mount Snow Golf Course at a dinner after the tournament; donated prizes were awarded then, as well. The best team score award went to Adam Palmiter, Brian Knowles, Ryan Powers and Eric Barnes. Second place was Kevin Ryan, John Keegan, Mike Kondracki and Jimmy Casterline. Third place was Coop Bills, Linda Jane Parson, Nancy and Alan Morris. Last place was Donna Brown, Tobin Twelves, Tori Welsh and Jesse Bensin. Longest drive winners were John Keegan and Linda Jane Parson. Closest to the pin were Mike Kondracki and Donna Brown.
Winners received gifts donated by Mount Snow Golf Course, Haystack Golf Club, Brattleboro Country Club, Bellows Falls Country Club, The Fat Crow and Tony’s Pizza & Deli.
Hole sponsors were Hybrid Construction, The Kate Barry Team at EXP Realty, Servpro, Mumford Management, Ski Home Realty, Berkley & Veller Real Estate, Valley Cab, Vermont Barns, Chimney Hill Real Estate, Advisors Mortgage Group, Meg Streeter Real Estate, Sotheby’s Real Estate, Bear’s Crossing HOA, Barrett & Valley Associates, Brattleboro Area Real Estate, Bishop West Real Estate, W&B Management, Southern Vermont Realty Group, W&W Building Supply, Vermont Association of Realtors, Deerfield Valley Real Estate and Tony’s Pizza & Deli.
Volunteers at the event were Regina Perrotta, Patrice Schnider, Laura D’Angelo and Patti Long. The board also expressed thanks to to Derek Paul and John Hatton for monitoring the “Hole in One” contest; prize and hole sponsors; players; volunteers; and Realtor John Morrison for "his decades of making this event a success for the Southern Vermont Board of Realtors and the charities they are able to support."