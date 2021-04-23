PUTNEY — Landmark College has hired Cheryl Adolph as its next vice president for Institutional Advancement. She will join the college this summer.
For the past five years, Adolph has worked for the College of Staten Island, first as director of Corporate and Foundation Relations and then most recently as executive director, a role that included oversight of the offices of Advancement, Alumni Relations and Communications and Marketing.
Adolph joins Landmark College at time when it is establishing a Success Center on the West Coast and developing more online learning programs for the neurodivergent population it serves. The leadership team for the college has recently completed several fundraising campaigns that have built a new facility devoted to STEM education, a turf soccer field, and increased scholarship funds for students.
“I am thrilled to join Landmark College in this role, and look forward to working alongside the incredible administration, faculty and staff to help raise support and awareness for the College’s groundbreaking and most worthy mission,” Adolph said in a stataement.
In 2017, Adolph was recognized as a “Woman of Distinction” by the Staten Island Chapter of New York State Women Inc., and named to the “Top 25 Staten Island Influencers” by City & State Magazine.
Adolph’s work experience also includes 12 years with the Staten Island Museum in a variety of ascending leadership positions, including president and chief executive officer, and six years with a New York City-based information technology company as a project manager and analyst.
In addition to attending Southern Illinois University for her bachelor’s degree as well as three years of post-graduate studies in English Literature, Adolph has completed certificates in Developing Leaders and Senior Leaders Programs for Nonprofit Professionals from Columbia Business School Executive Education. Her family includes her husband, Joseph Gobin, and their daughter, Joan.