KEENE, N.H. — Cheshire Village at Home is inviting everyone to join in for its five-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
CVAH has helped seniors to remain living in their own homes since June 2017. A group of committed people started CVAH on a shoestring budget, as a program of the Keene Senior Center, with a mission to help seniors remain living independently in their homes.
CVAH volunteers have provided transportation, a helping hand with minor chores, and social programs to reduce potential isolation, for a modest annual fee. Volunteers are the backbone of the program and CVAH is always looking for additional volunteers. There is currently a waiting list of people who wish to become CVAH members – if you or someone you know are interested in volunteering, stop by to learn more, check out the website www.thekeeneseionrcenter.org/cvah or call 603-903-9680.
The anniversary celebration will be at the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. CVAH will also be interested in hearing ideas for the future sustainability of the program.