CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — After completing Phase 1 of a three-part renovation project, the Chesterfield Historical Society Board of Directors has received a $20,000 grant from the Putnam Foundation as matching funds for Phase 2.
Phase 1 was a $190,000 project partially funded by Land and Community Heritage Investment (LCHIP); it addressed the integrity, safety, and preservation of the Stone House Tavern Museum (SHTM), located at the intersection of Routes 9 and 63 in Chesterfield.
Phase 2 construction will begin in the spring, and the 2022 award of $20,000 from the Putnam Foundation, a donor-advised fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, has been designated as funds for the construction of the second-floor emergency egress; these funds will be matched by CHS. Once Phase 2 is completed, the museum can open on a limited basis. The total cost of the egress is expected to be over $140,000. Other aspects of the Phase 2 project will include restoration of the porch and movement of the first-floor apartment entrance.
“We are delighted to wrap up Phase I of this important project to preserve and enhance this iconic structure,” said Pam Walton, the historical society’s vice president, in a news release. “The LCHIP award was critical in catalyzing additional donations. Now the Stone House Tavern Museum’s exterior has been rehabilitated and its structural integrity is in good shape for the foreseeable future. Harriet Davenport, CHS President signed the LCHIP Stewardship Agreement in January. CHS must now move forward with Phase 2 construction to meet local and state building and fire codes…so that the museum can open.”
A $95,000 matching LCHIP grant was awarded in December 2019 for Phase 1. The construction began in May 2020 and, despite the adversities of COVID, was completed in 2021. During that time Glenn Rosinski (Rosinski Masonry/Brattleboro) rebuilt the chimneys, rebuilt the southern foundation, leveled the southern stoop, and restored the masonry. The slate roof was restored by the Melanson Company of Keene, N.H. Homestead Builders of West Chesterfield addressed beam integrity, new basement stairs for safety and replaced exterior wooden trim as needed. The original exterior doors were restored by Bob Bonneau of Spofford, N.H. and the windows and gables were painted by S&S Painting & Decorating of Swanzey, N.H. CHS expressed gratitude for the cooperation of these firms in completing the construction within the expected timeline.
LCHIP grant recipients are required to raise a minimum of $1 for each dollar provided by LCHIP. This project leveraged almost $40,000 in donations from grants and non-cash contributions, including previous grants/donations from the Putnam Foundation, More Than A Thrift Store, and the Spofford Lake Association. The remaining funds for Phase I were given by many individuals.