CHESTERFIELD, N.H.— Gov. Chris Sununu has announced $4.3 million in matching grants to support 34 land conservation and historic preservation projects across the state by the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
The grants will assist municipalities, non-profit organizations, and community groups in permanently conserving more than 2,700 acres of farm, timber, and ecologically significant land and in rehabilitating 17 historic structures in all 10 counties of the state, including the Stone House Tavern Museum in Chesterfield.
CHS received a $44,000 historic preservation grant to support the restoration of the Stone House in order for it to open as the Stone House Tavern Museum.
"We are most appreciative of LCHIP's investment in the restoration of the Stone House," said Pam Walton, CHS' vice president, in a news release. "The LCHIP award will enable CHS to complete the exterior restoration of the Stone House, mitigate water seepage into the stone basement, and create an ADA path and ADA doorway entry. The north side stonework will be repointed, and replacement lead flashings will be installed above a new roofline. Four wooden basement windows will be restored, and damaged stonework lintels replaced. The building perimeter will be excavated in order to install a French drain that will lead water away from the foundation. Finally, a doorway entrance will be enlarged to 36" to meet ADA requirements, and an ADA path leading from the parking lot to a new door will be constructed."
LCHIP grant recipients are required to match each dollar contributed by LCHIP with a minimum of one additional dollar and to complete the funded projects according to the program's rigorous standards. This year's awards of $4.3 million will be matched by more than $15 million in funding from other public and private sources, infusing a total of more than $19 million into the state's economy in direct project activity. Recipients will be expected to complete the funded work within two years. A list of previously completed LCHIP-funded projects can be found at www.LCHIP.org.