CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire resident Melany Kahn will hold a read-aloud and interactive Q&A of her first book, "Mason Goes Mushrooming," at the Chesterfield Library on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Kahn will bring art supplies to present a clay art session where children shape and paint their own mushrooms to take home.
In "Mason Goes Mushrooming," a first-of-its-kind children’s foraging adventure book, future foragers are invited to accompany a third-generation mushroom hunter, Mason, and his four-legged pal, Buddy, on their woodland treasure hunts in search of edible mushrooms. The book’s premise is simple: four seasons, four woodland adventures, four wild mushrooms, and four delicious recipes. Mason teaches us it’s never too early to learn, and never too late to start foraging.
With her 20 years of experience, Kahn quells common fears and puts the “us” in mushrooms by weaving simple education and science through a playful, fungi-finding adventure. An easy identification guide is included at the end for new foragers. The kid-friendly recipes are easy and bring out the mouthwatering flavor notes of the mushrooms.