DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange will host a Chicken Pie Supper on Saturday, Sept. 10, with pick-up/serving times between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. Reservations are requested but not required. Call the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leaving your name, telephone number and number of meals wanted.
These meals are prepared as take-out but if you wish you may sit inside and eat or sit outside if the weather is nice. There will be a couple of picnic tables, or you may bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a pleasant evening on the Common, just be sure to take your trash with you (organizers will take it back if you bring it to them).
The menu includes Old Fashioned Chicken Pie (made with biscuits), mashed potato and gravy, scalloped onions, fresh green beans and apple crisp for dessert. All tickets are $12 and can be paid for with cash or check made out to Evening Star Grange #154. Proceeds from this dinner will go to the winter heating fund, to help keep the Grange Hall open and heated this winter.