Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Centre for Children, a child care and early education center in the heart of downtown, celebrated 20 years of serving families at an anniversary held Saturday, Nov. 13. The event included catered snacks by The Porch Too, a Cards for A Cause fundraiser, a historical slide show, a chance to chat with current employees and the director, a view into the center’s history, a book sale by Usborne Books, photo opportunities and tours of the classrooms.