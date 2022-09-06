WATERBURY — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has selected 12 public libraries across Vermont and New Hampshire as recipients of its 2022-2023 Rural Libraries grant program. Each of the chosen sites will receive two storytelling performances hosted by CLiF’s professional presenters, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library programming, and new books for children to choose and keep for themselves.
The program aims to help small-town libraries create excitement around reading and writing, increase circulation and strengthen community ties.
“Applications from this group of libraries showed how public libraries are managing the lingering implications of COVID shutdowns and finding opportunities to help the students and families in their communities to find comfort, resources, and connection in the library,” CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott said.
To be considered for the grant, libraries must be located in towns with a population of 5,000 or less. Since 1998, CLiF has partnered with approximately 90 percent of libraries in both states that fall into that category.
The libraries include James A. Tuttle Library, Antrim, N.H.; Philbrick-James Library, Deerfield, N.H.; Hampton Falls Free Library, Hampton Falls, N.H.; Josiah Carpenter Library, Pittsfield, N.H.; Hill Library, Strafford, N.H.; Thornton Public Library, Thornton, N.H.; Bethel Public Library, Bethel, Vt.; Coventry Village School, Coventry, Vt.; Leach Public Library, Irasburg, Vt.; Whitingham Free Public Library, Jacksonville, Vt.; Salisbury Free Public Library, Salisbury, Vt.; Waterville Town Library, Waterville, Vt.