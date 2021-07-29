PUTNEY — On Wednesday, August 4 at 11 a.m. at the Putney Public Library, children and families will be treated to a storytelling presentation and brand-new books to keep, thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
A CLiF storyteller will lead an interactive presentation for children and families. At the end of the presentation, each child will be able to select two new books to keep from hundreds of titles.
CLiF awards Summer Readers grants to organizations serving kids at high risk of experiencing a “summer slide” in literacy skills. The partnership between the Putney Public Library and CLiF will reach young readers who are at risk.
Research shows that children who don’t read over summer vacation tend to lose literacy skills while children who do read improve their reading abilities. Low-income children and youth often experience greater summer learning losses than their higher-income peers.
Everyone is welcome to attend and you do not need to have participated in previous Summer Reading Program events. For more information go to www.putneylibrary.org, 802-387-4407, or see their Facebook page.
The library is currently open Monday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday from 10 to 6 and Saturday from 10 to 1.