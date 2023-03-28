BRATTLEBORO — April is filled with free, family-friendly events throughout Windham County in honor of Month of the Young Child.
Month of the Young Child celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers, families, and communities. It’s an annual celebration, originally inspired by the National Association for the Education of Young Children in 1971, with the purpose of focusing public attention on the needs of young children and their families and recognizing the early childhood programs and community organizations that meet those needs.
The month kicks off with the 19th Annual Young Children’s Art Exhibit opening event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Living Memorial Park. Early childhood educators will be displaying their students’ artistic creations. Hands-on activities, refreshments, and information on resources in the community will be available from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, The Nature Museum of Grafton, Cheshire Children’s Museum, Early Learning Express Bookmobile. There will also be performances by local musicians Robin Morgan & Ernesto Sanchez.
Other activities include nature hikes, puppet shows, farm visits, hayrides, art and yoga classes, bowling, cooking classes, special story-times, musical performances. Some activities require pre-registration. Below are activities planned for April:
• Parents and Pastries, Sunday, April 2, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Signal Pine Playschool, 22 West Hill, Putney. Registration required.
• Storytime with Susan Hessey, Tuesdays, April 4, 11 and 18, at 11 a.m. at Putney Public Library.
• Elephant and Piggy, Friday, April 7, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Westminster West Library.
• Tots Art Exploration, Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at River Gallery School in Brattleboro. Registration required.
• Sandglass Theater Presents OMA: A Story of Celebration, Generations, and Storytelling in Yarn, Saturday, April 8, starting at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Montessori School, Brattleboro.
• Musical Mornings, Thursdays, April 13, 20, and 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Westminster West Library.
• Read & Imagine with Everywhere Philosophy, Friday, April 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Winston Prouty Center, Thomas Hall, in Brattleboro.
• Spring Fling Party, Saturday, April 15, from 10:30 a.m to noon at Whitingham Public Library. Registration required.
• Explore Bunker Farm, Saturday, Apr.il 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bunker Farm, Dummerston.
• New England Youth Theater, Monday, April 17, from 3 to 3:20 p.m. at 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.
• Free bowling for families, April 17, 18, 19, 20 at 21, at 2 p.m. at Brattleboro Bowl. Registration required.
• Crafternoons, Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Townshend Public Library.
• Eric Carle Story and a Snack time, Tuesday, April 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
• Explore Scott Farm Orchard, Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. at Scott Farm in Dummerston. Registration required.
• Pop Up Adventure play day, Wednesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at SUSU commUNITY Farm, Newfane.
• Pajama story hour, Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Townshend Library.
• Parent Tot Open Gym, Thursday, April 20, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Gibson Aiken Center, Brattleboro.
• Young Chefs Cooking Classes, Thursday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. (ages 3-8), and Friday, April 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. (ages 9-14), at the Brattleboro Food Co-op. Registration required.
• Music, Puppets, and a Whole Lotta Fun, Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club.
• Story Yoga, Friday, April 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Westminster West Library.
• Explore Wild Carrot Farm, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wild Carrot Farm, Brattleboro.
• Yoga with Rennea Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Timson Hill Preschool, Williamsville. Registration required.
• Earth Day Celebration, Saturday, April 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at The Nature Museum of Grafton.
• Earth Day Art Project, Saturday, April 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op. Registration required.
• Earth Day dance party for kids and their grown-ups, Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Winston Prouty Gym, Brattleboro.
• Babes in the Woods, Tuesday, April 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, Brattleboro. Registration required.
• Signs of Spring Nature Hike, Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. at The Grammar School, Putney.
• Community Breakfast, Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Townshend Church.
• Young Childrens’ art exhibit closing reception, Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro.
• Pump Track & Nature Playground, Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Academy School, Brattleboro.
• Mud Madnes, Sunday, April 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wonder In The Woods, Dummerston.
For more information, visit www.winstonprouty.org/moyc.