GUILFORD — The Celebration Brass Band of Southern Vermont and the Christ Church Guilford Society invite everyone to a concert on the lawn of Christ Church on Route 5 in the Village of Algiers.
The concert, which will honor those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be available.
The Band, Southern Vermont’s signature ensemble for the New Orleans Brass Band sound, was founded and is directed by Peter Simoneaux and features many local musicians. Brattleboro area audiences will recognize the Band through their performances at Gallery Walk, the Strolling of the Heifers, and 4th of July parades.
The Christ Church Guilford Society, Inc., is a federally-recognized nonprofit founded to conserve and make use of historic Christ Church. Attendees on Sept. 10 will hear about the reconstruction work being done on the classic 1817 building and be able to peek inside the sanctuary while the building is closed for repairs.
For more information on the Celebration Brass Band, contact founder and coordinator Peter Simoneaux at 603-477-1596, inquire by email to peter.simoneaux@gmail.com, or check out their website, https://www.cbbvt.com/.
For more information on Christ Church’s history, mission, and news, go to www.christchurchguilfordsociety.org.