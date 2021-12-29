BRATTLEBORO — When festivities wrap up, it can be a bother to dispose of your Christmas Tree.
That’s why the Brattleboro Union High School Music Department is once again offering the Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service to Brattleboro residents. Three Saturday pick-up dates are being offered: Jan. 8, 15 and 22.
This program, in its 31st year, is endorsed by the Vermont Department of Agriculture as well as the New Hampshire/Vermont Christmas Tree Association. For a $10 donation, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners.
Since the town does not offer curbside pick-up of trees, the service saves residents the hassle of transporting their own trees. All pick-ups must be prearranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to the desired date: 802-254-6757, or 802-380-4550. Proceeds will benefit future music department travel.