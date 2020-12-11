BRATTLEBORO -- Despite last Saturday’s winter storm, about 90 people braved the elements to make the All Souls Church Holiday Bazaar a huge success, organizers report.
There were the usual handmade wreaths, ornaments and gifts. But this year it was different, it was open air and snuggled in on the walkway to the church. Canopies were erected to shelter the shoppers and care was taken to keep everyone the requisite 6 foot distance apart. But it’s not over yet, another result of the pandemic is the Online Shop, which is still open. It is still offering many handmade ornaments, handmade holiday décor, homemade cowls and scarves and some edibles delights.
Visit ascvt.org/special to see what you might find to give or receive.