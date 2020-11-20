WEST BRATTLEBORO -- First Church Congregational Church of West Brattleboro will hold its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This has been an annual tradition for over 61 years. However, there will be certain modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bazaar will be held outdoors in front of the church at 880 Western Ave.
While the selection of gifts will not be as broad as usual, there will be such traditional items as decorated wreaths, berry bowls, knitted, crocheted hats, mittens and gloves, bagged Christmas tree ornaments and handcrafted goods. There will be no food served.
ALL SOULS
All Souls Church will hold its Holiday Bazaar on Saturday Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St.
The Holiday Bazaar is moving outside and online this year. Think of the European Christmas Markets held outdoors. You will find handmade and decorated artisan wreaths displayed around the bazaar area in the parking lot at All Souls Church. There will be an Edible Delights Table featuring traditional holiday baked goods as well as other edibles, such as jams, jellies and baking mixes. The outdoor bazaar will comply with Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID recommendations.
The church is also offering its Gift Emporium and many ornaments online at ascvt.org/special starting on Nov. 18.