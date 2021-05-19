WESTMINSTER — The Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will be holding its Spring Sale on the church lawn on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Loads of plants will be available for sale: annuals, perennials and garden starts as well as lots of geraniums and bushes and house Plants. Also for sale will be a wide selection of baked goods; come pick out a sweet treat for dessert. In addition, food to go will be ready for you to take home; choose from chili or sweet sausage, peppers and onions.
They will also be selling tickets for the “One Step at a Time” lap quilt to be raffled at the Christmas Bazaar, set to be held on September 25.