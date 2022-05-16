WESTMINSTER — The Westminster First Congregational Church women's fellowship, will be holding a Spring Sale on the church lawn, 3470 US Route 5, on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The plant sale will have garden vegetables, geraniums, perennials, annual flowers, herbs and bushes. The White Elephant Sale has craft items for school teachers looking for things for their classrooms, puzzles, as well as lots of household items as the result of two moving sales. The "Window on the East" quilt raffle will be drawn at the end of the sale.
There will also be a selection of baked goods. Hot food to go will be ready for patrons to take home, choose from hot dogs, chili or sweet sausage, peppers and onions grinders. Buy a plant, a baked good, lunch and maybe a household item.