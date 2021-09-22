WILMINGTON — St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church will host a national conference on Christian evangelism this week, from Friday to Sunday. The theme of the conference, which will take place in person and by Zoom, is “Unlocking God’s Grace & Hope.” It will explore evangelism for young people and adults, balancing innovation and tradition in music, overcoming obstacles to evangelism, combining sacred with secular music, reaching out in pubs and laundromats, infusing our music with new energy, approaching ministry in the spirit of play, and other subjects.
Episcopal church leaders from around the country will be attending and contributing. They include preachers like Arkansas’ Jerusalem Greer, the Staff Officer for Evangelism of the National Episcopal Church, and musical leaders like Pennsylvania’s Rick Bauer, formerly of the Rick Bauer Band, a professional rock group leader and now a rector, and the chaplain and musician to the House of Bishops California’s Dent Davidson. Vermont’s Rev. Susan Ohlidal will talk about witnessing in north country pubs, and Massachusetts’ Rev. Meredyth Wessman-Ward about her Suds Up Laundromat ministry. In all, there will be 15 leaders, including missionary priests and college chaplains.
Conference sessions will be held at St. Mary’s, 13 East Main Street, and at the Old School Community Center on School Street. The conference will open with Evening Prayer led by the Rev. Canon Walter Brownridge and St. Mary’s Rev. Canon Nicholas Porter at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s. The public is invited.
Workshops and breakout sessions will be held during the course of the day on Saturday.
On Saturday night, St. Mary’s will host a public concert, “C’mon Get Happy!” as part of the Red Door Concert Series, which has been a regular feature in Wilmington in recent years. The public is invited to attend; admission is free; donations will be accepted to benefit the Old School Community Center. This will be an evening of uplifting music, led by nationally-known musicians Rick Bauer and Dent Davidson, along with local groups Blind Date (Joe and Holly Fortner) and the Valley Voices.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rt. Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown, Bishop of Vermont, and Rev. Canon Nicholas Porter of St. Mary’s will lead a Morning Eucharist Celebration. The public is invited to join in worship and the reception in the church hall following the service.