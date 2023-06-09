BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael Catholic Church has a collection of stained glass windows that were created for the church in 1889 by the Art Stained Glass Institute of F. Nicolas and Sons in Roermond, Holland.
“It’s like entering a jewel box,” a child once remarked.
The church offers a more detailed description: “The images of Saints are delicately rendered with amazing patterns and fanciful architectural details incorporated into the iconography. The spiritual beauty of the saints pictured is captured in the light of their holy lives and their heroic examples of love and faith.”
A program on the saints pictured in the stained-glass windows will be presented in the church by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers starting on Wednesday, June 28, and following every Wednesday until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel.
The program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. The first program will be given by Father Greg Markey, Chaplain at Thomas Aquinas College, and will focus on the window featuring Saint Joseph. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass. The example and life of the saint will serve as a teaching tool to bring people closer to Jesus and His Way.
The other facilitators will be as follows: Dr. Jennifer Healy, Ph.D in Visual and Language Arts, St. Patrick; Father Carlos Viego, Chaplain at Thomas Aquinas College, Mary, Holy Mother of God; Father Kevin Chalifoux, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Wilmington, Vermont, Saint Catherine of Alexandria; Father Michael Pierz, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Saint John the Baptist; Deacon Christopher Dougherty, Saint Brigid; Father Henry Furman, Pastor at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Brattleboro; Peter Orlowski, high school teacher at Saint Michael School; Father Noiseux, retired priest; Father DiMascola, retired priest; and Father Greg Caldwell, Parochial Vicar at Saint Michael Parish.