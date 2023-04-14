WESTMINSTER — After three years of pandemic isolation the Congregational Church of Westminster West wants to bring back its Cabin Fever Supper. Well, sort of, in a redux sort of way. On Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m., the church will host Cabin Fever Supper Redux.
Tristan Toleno, the chef of past Cabin Fever Suppers, is unable to continue the tradition for a number of reasons. So, what to do? Here is the "redux" part. Organizers have decided to continue it as a potluck. The church members will provide beverages (including wine), butter and continue to feature Toleno’s tradition of mac and cheese using his recipe. It is hoped that others will bring a salad, a side dish, or a dessert. There will be no admission charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Wine will be available also by donation. Everyone is encouraged to come even if you are unable to bring something for the potluck.