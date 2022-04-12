SOUTH NEWFANE — Community member have come together to facilitate the next phase for a 180-year-old church at the center of the village, as the Board of Trustees of the South Newfane Baptist Church transferred its assets, including the historic church, to the South Newfane Community Association (SNCA) in March. The transfer is the result of the dissolution of the South Newfane Baptist Church and the outcome of discussions that began nearly a year ago between the two organizations.
As stewards of the church property, the South Newfane Community Association will be seeking a future owner who will provide for long-term use of the church property that will maintain its historic structural integrity. Facilitating the church’s transition into its next life allows the proceeds of the church sale to remain within the community where benefits from the sale will continue to improve life within the village as a legacy of the South Newfane Baptist Church. The last service in the building was held on June 2, 2019, at which time the congregation had thinned to a handful of parishioners. Due to the pandemic, no additional services followed.
The history of the church is considered integral to the history of South Newfane. The “Baptist Society of Marlboro and Newfane” was established in 1791, then congregating at the home of Nehemiah Fisher on Auger Hole Road, a half-mile from the current site of the church. In 1840, Pardon Perry deeded land for the current building site at the cost of $40 in the village then known as Perry’s Mills. The following year the present church adorned with a four-spire steeple and choir loft was erected at the cost to parishioners of $1,500 — equivalent to about $46,000 today. Upon the completion of the building, a bell was presented to the society by Caleb Pond, a wealthy Hartford, Conn. merchant and former church member, “to be rung on the Sabbath and on all funeral occasions.” For his kindness, the village was renamed Pondville, which it remained until 1884 when it settled on its current name of South Newfane, and at which time the congregation became the South Newfane Baptist Church.
Throughout the years, the assembly took a strong stand on various issues. In 1848, the congregation added an article to its original covenant expressing its opposition to slavery: “We will not admit anyone to our communion table nor to preach in our desk who holds slaves or upholds the system of slavery.” Other resolutions were adopted in the early years that included disapproving of selling or purchasing lottery tickets or engaging in other acts of gambling, disapproving of secret societies such as Odd Fellows or Free Masonry, and promising “...not to use any intoxicating liquors or traffic in them or provide them as beverages for our friends or person in our employ — except as medicine — and we will in all suitable ways discountenance their use throughout the community.”
In 1912, the church’s iconic stained-glass windows were created in Boston and dedicated, representing local families including the Bruces, Swarts, Goodnows, Bickfords, Baileys, and Aldriches. Throughout the years, the church served the community as a meeting destination and place of worship actively holding services except in the winter months. In recent years, the local congregation diminished, and the trustees came to rely on the donations of patrons outside the community.
The South Newfane Village Little Free Library, established by the church in 2016, will move sometime this spring to a refurbished space across the road in the South Newfane Schoolhouse, the home of the SNCA. The South Newfane Community Association nonprofit was founded in 1956 when the town sold the South Newfane Schoolhouse, built in the 1880s, to the Association for $1. Since then, the Association has worked to promote local history and cultural activities for the community. Countless events have been held at the Schoolhouse including evenings of storytelling, the annual Rock River Artists Tour, craft shows, talent shows, cabarets, as well as hosting residents who have been married in the schoolhouse.