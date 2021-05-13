WESTMINSTER WEST -- Sharon Boccelli and Sue Venman of Westminster West Congregational Church have put together another delicious dinner for you to pick up and enjoy at home on Saturday, May 15. Pick up your dinners at the church between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
For $15, you get one of three dinner options: pasta with either meatballs or chicken parmesan, or a sub with meatballs or chicken parmesan, with a side of coleslaw, or a stuffed pepper with rice-based pasta, gluten-free cheese and egg (meatless and gluten-free, but not vegan). Desserts (either cannoli or gluten-free brownies) are also available, at $3 each.
Important details: meals must be ordered in advance; email your orders and your preferred pick-up time (between 5 and 6:30 p.m.) to: tomgriffith1051@gmail.com before the end of the day on Friday, May 14. Tom will reply to confirm the time your meals will be ready. (No changes or substitutions, please.)