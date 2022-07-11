PUTNEY — Do you ever experience Cabin Fever in July?
In the spirit of its famous Cabin Fever suppers, the Congregational Church of Westminster West at 44 Church St. will offer an outdoor picnic version this summer, on Saturday, July 16. It includes all the famous features: a great meal created by Tristan Toleno shared in community and your stories! Everyone will gather outside the church around card tables and enjoy a buffet-style dinner served by masked volunteers. Be prepared to share or listen to stories of life in this area.
New this summer is a pre-order pick-up option. For the full menu and other details, see the church’s website at http://westminsterwest.org/