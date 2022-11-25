BRATTLEBORO — Two Brattleboro churches are joining forces to form the “Beloved Community” in which they will offer combined worship, programs in spirituality and work for local justice and compassionate service to the broader community. First Baptist Church of Brattleboro (FBC) and First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro (FMC) have been sharing space on Town Crier Drive for several years. They have announced that while they plan to retain their denominational individualities, they are joining hands to share the love they experience together with others.
The key values of the Beloved Community are deepening spirituality, inclusive hospitality and compassionate justice. Both churches have historically been supportive of the needs of the local community through what is now Groundworks and Foodworks, as well as other projects for community well-being and justice. FBC housed the homeless for many years in its former Main Street building.
FBC and FMC have been worshiping together since last November, drawing from both Baptist and Methodist heritage for new worship. They use Methodist and Baptist hymnals and liturgy, share in preaching and weekly communion. Local jazz pianist Dan DeWalt shares his music most Sundays. The Rev. Suzanne Andrews, the FBC pastor, said that this joint worship has been well received by both congregations.
“It has opened us to the ‘treasures in our denominational attics’ and made us eager to experiment with new ways of praising God, affirming the love of God for all people and working for a better world together,” she said.
The churches now are joining together on projects locally and around the world. They have been working together to support refugee resettlement, bible studies, and projects to provide health kits for emergency relief programs. The Beloved Community hopes to collaborate with indigenous peoples on whose land their building sits to honor indigenous culture, language and history.
The next venture of the Beloved Community is the creation of a Center for Story, Spirit and Justice, which will offer programs to the community on the power of story-telling, working against racism and dehumanizing others, gendered spirituality, mysticism and spiritual direction, personality and spirituality, liturgical dance and environmental spirituality. They are also planning to offer classes in the “Bridges Out of Poverty” program developed by Ruby Payne.
The Rev. Ralph W. Howe, of the FMC, observed that “many people today are seeking a deeper spiritual life, not necessarily specific to a particular religion; they are really looking to grow their inner life, to make sense of the world and to get out and do things that have a positive benefit for the planet, the world and the local community.” The Center, he said “is an answer to these yearnings through which we hope to provide for folks of all backgrounds the practices, inner strength and means to pursue their personal development and efforts for compassion and justice.”
The first offerings will begin in January 2023. In keeping with their core values, the Beloved Community will be offering inclusive hospitality at these training programs, so that folks of all income levels can participate.
The Beloved Community worships on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and welcomes all who might be interested. For more information, contact Reverend Howe at 802-249-2947 or Reverend Andrews at 603-803-1493. Also, interested folks are urged to check out the BelovedCommunityVT.org website.