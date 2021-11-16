BRATTLEBORO — All are welcome at a Christmas Bazaar this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive.
Featured will be fresh, hot homemade doughnuts, home baked pies, a variety of home baked cookies, breads, crabapple jelly, and baked beans. Other tables will hold house plants, jewelry, and a variety of new and nearly new gift articles. Beverages are available for sale.
Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit the local services, nonprofits and the wider Methodist and Baptist denominational service projects.