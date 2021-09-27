BRATTLEBORO — JA Saccoccio Architectural Workshop (JASW) has hired Gabby Ciuffreda as Project Coordinator. Ciuffreda is the Chair of the Windham Regional Planning Commission and brings nearly 20 years of legal, asset management, and real estate development experience to JASW.
“Gabby’s industry experience and dedication to this community will undoubtedly help us in our mission of strengthening Vermont’s historic fabric,” said Jon Saccoccio of JSAW. “Adding her to the team will increase our capacity to take on more of the thoughtful and forward-thinking projects that we love.”
In her previous role as Project Development Manager at M&S Development, Ciuffreda focused on mixed-use and industrial development, historic renovation and Brownfields environmental remediation. Most notably, she helped procure and oversee the financing and redevelopment of a $31 million rehabilitation of three historic buildings in downtown Bennington.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bryn Mawr College, and a Juris Doctor degree from University of Pennsylvania Law School. In addition to serving as Chair of the WRC Brownfields Steering Committee, she has also served on the VT Downtown Development Board and Vice-Chair of her town’s Select Board.
Launched in 2019, JA Saccoccio Architectural Workshop is a community oriented firm that focuses on client relationships, complicated deep energy retrofits of existing and historic buildings, and challenging new construction. JASW provides architectural services from initial concept through construction, including project details, drawings, and construction administration. JASW’s expertise is in commercial and public projects, historic preservation, high-performance energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and understanding of traditional and urban architecture.