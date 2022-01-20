A caregiver is defined as a paid or unpaid member of a person’s social network who helps that person with activities of daily living. Is that you? If so, this article is for you.
Being a caregiver comes with many responsibilities — so many that caregivers often neglect taking good care of themselves. The most important thing to do for the person who you are caring for is to care for yourself first. Have you ever been a passenger on an airplane and heard the flight attendant advise that, if you need to help someone else with their oxygen mask, put your own mask on first? The same idea applies to everyday caregivers.
Caring for yourself both physically and emotionally is not selfish; It’s wise and necessary. If you become unhealthy, who will take over your caregiving duties? To help another, you have to take care of yourself.
Here are some specific ways to practice self-care. Don’t let this list of ideas overwhelm you — you don’t have to do everything. Pick a few and get started:
• Keep your doctor’s appointments and tell your provider about any changes in appetite, sleeplessness, exhaustion or stress.
• Keep moving for your own health. Aim for three 10-minute walking session each day. Or find other activities that you enjoy doing.
• Remember to eat well, with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, and nuts, with limited amounts of red meat. Stay hydrated: use a favorite water bottle to make it fun and aim for 64 oz. of water each day. Adding raspberries, lemons, or other fruit may make water more appealing. Start slowly if you need to, and increase as you go.
• To care for yourself emotionally, find ways to help you cope. Go for walks, try yoga or meditation, read a book.
• Take breaks. A break means accepting when friends and family offer to help. Let them watch over your loved one while you take a walk, or run errands, or meet a friend for a cup of coffee or herbal tea. Check into respite care, an option that is available so you can provide care for yourself.
• Coping can also mean speaking to a counselor or other support person who can provide you with a mental break.
Here’s an even more abbreviated list – clip this out and post on the refrigerator:
• Let go of feeling guilty.
• Join a support group. Many are offered virtually right now. The Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has support groups listed on its Facebook page. Caregiver.org also offers online support groups.
• Stretch and breathe.
• Get some laughs (TV, comics, call a funny friend).
• Talk to someone beyond your home at least once a day.
• Spend time with family and friends.
• Get rest.
• Hydrate.
• Eat well.
• Ask for help.
• Accept help when it’s offered.
• Ask for flexibility at work.
• Don’t feel guilty saying “no.”
• Take time for spiritual practices.
• Be kind to yourself.
As Grace Cottage Family Health’s Registered Nurse Care Coordinator, I am a resource. Don’t be afraid to call me, 802-365-4331.