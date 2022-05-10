The 1971 Brattleboro Union High School class reunion committee is finally able to make plans for its 50th (plus 1) class reunion. The contact information for a number of classmates, however, is either outdated or missing. If you know how to contact any of following 1971 graduates, preferably by email, so that they may be invited to the dinner, please email Joanne Barber at barberjovt@comcast.net or Cicely Eastman at cicelyeastman@yahoo.com as soon as possible. There is a June 1 deadline for reservations.
John Agos; Brenda Aldrich;Deborah Anderson; Gail Austin; John Bartlett; Bruce Belville; Steve Benson; Wallace Bly; Rebecca Boggess; Kathy Bokum Dunham; Glen Bolster; Greg Boudreau; Debra Branka; Walter Brooks; Susan Bryant; Joan Bushey Larnard: Theresa Callahan; Robin Carreau; Andrea Charbonneau; Harry Clues; Timothy Cobb; Michael Coughlin; Debra Covey; Melinda Cox; Alice Craven; William Cray; Priscilla Crosby; Diane Cudworth; Terrance Dakin; John Daniels; Joanna Dessaint; Sam DiTrolio; Gary Edmunds; John Edwards; Drena Fairchild; Katherine Finnel Babbit; Betty Fisher Irwin; Dennis Fitzgerald; Douglas Flint; Dixie Louanne Frasier; Paul Gabrielson; Sydney Gaines; Paul Gardner; Clifford Goldthwaite; John Gould; Gary Gragen; Gary Haskins; David Hazelton; Mary Helyar; Myron Hescock; Deborah Hickin; Edward Higley; Nancy Howard; Marilyn Howe; Janice Huntley; Michael Jenness; Raymond Johnson; Susan Jones: Karen Juscen; Ian Kessen; Dianna King; Margaret Kistler; Thomas Lantz; Barbara LaValley; Candace L'Ecuyer; Christopher Lewis; Rory Longe; Candace Martin; Christopher McGee; Kathleen Mello; Christopher Meyer; Jerry Miner; Kerry Miner; Cherylee Roger Momaney; Susan Morse; Karen Pacetti; Laura Perkins; Pamela Petrie; Arthur Pettee; Francis (Finny) Potvin; Susan Pound: Randoph Purinton; Harlan Putnam; Ronald Quinton; Frederick (Bud) Randall; Michael Rathbun; Chris Renaud; Cynthia Renaud; Pamela Richardson Benson; Fred Robinson; Steven Rogers; Mary Rouleau; Dianna Rounds; Bruce Scott; Steven Shaw; Dennis Smart; Paul Smith; Debbie St. John; Cheryl Stone; Marlene Stromberg; Bonnie Thomas; Kathy Timney; James Tracey; Kevin Underwood; Kathleen Waite; Roxanne Wells; Lawrence Westover; Mary Wewiorski; Rosalind Whidden; Thomas White, Jr.; Carol Jenkins; Darlene Willey; Daniel Winter; Shirley Winter; Robert Wood; Herbert Wood.