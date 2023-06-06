BRATTLEBORO — A celebration of life will be held for Brenda Lee “BB” Class-Peters at The Marina Restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Class-Peters died on May 16 after a long battle with cancer. The story of her fight was shared in the pages of the Reformer and reformer.com on the day that she died.
She worked at many area establishments over the years, including The Putney Inn, The Steak Out Restaurant, The Sportsman’s Lounge, The Hollywood, Mike’s, and most recently, The Marina Restaurant for the last 26 years.
The following is an excerpt from her obituary:
“Brenda had a spunky spit fire attitude that made her good at her job and often became a reason people would frequent the establishments in which she was working. She was also a proud mother, grandmother and animal lover, always rescuing and feeding wildlife. She had a doggie pit stop station (with treats and water) in front of her house for people walking by. She was always trying to take care of everyone and everything.
“She also loved to cook. Some of her favorite dishes to make were her foot-thick lasagna, spaghetti and homemade meatballs, and shrimp scampi.
“Brenda was a people pleaser through and through. She was either making you something, feeding you something, or trying to make you laugh. If you were from the area you most likely met Brenda at one point or another. She was one of a kind. She will be missed and loved by many forever but surely she will never be forgotten.”