PUTNEY — Due to rain, the concert by Next Stage artists in residence Arun Ramamurthy and Trina Basu is moving indoors.
The show, at 6 tonight, will be held at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney.
Next Stage requires all guests to be masked and remain socially distanced while in the building. Seating will be limited to allow for adequate distancing, and children will need tickets.
Violinists Ramamurthy and Basu will perform with percussionist Dan Kurfirst. The musicians will perform a set of original and traditional music inspired by Carnatic Classical ragas, Western classical chamber music, jazz and creative improvisation.
Tickets are $20. More information is available at nextstagearts.org.