BRATTLEBORO -- After a year hiatus, the Brattleboro Clayworks Bowlerama will return on Saturday, August 7. Last year was the first year in 18 seasons that Clayworks was unable to host this popular event.
The Bowlerama is a free opportunity for those who have had little or no experience in clay to create a bowl to donate to the Empty Bowls dinner, held each Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend at Landmark College as a fundraiser for the Groundworks Collaborative.
Bonnie Stearns, Alan Steinberg and Judith Thomas will be available to help bowl-makers get started, provide basic instruction and troubleshoot if assistance is needed. Dig your hands into the clay to pinch, make coils or roll out slabs into bowls, and decorate your creations with stamps and other textured objects.
This year's Empty Bowls dinner will be held at Landmark College on Saturday, October 9 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend). Potters contribute bowls, local eateries donate home-cooked soup, bread, and cheese, and musicians share their talents. For a $25 donation, participants will enjoy live music and a delicious meal in a handcrafted bowl they take home afterward. While many of the bowls are donated by professional potters, the bowls made by so-called “amateurs,” - from the French “amor” – for the love of it, are often, because of their expressive uniqueness, the first to be chosen.
“Bowlerama always gets a crowd,” Steinberg said. “Often, bowl-makers then also attend the dinner -- and it blows them away, as they experience a sense of awe born of feeding others through their art.”
Space at the Bowlerama is limited to 15 participants per session, so Clayworks asks those interested to sign up in advance for the morning or afternoon sessions: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please call Brattleboro Clayworks at 802-254-9174 to reserve a space. Children ages 10 and older are welcome, accompanied by an adult. Clayworks is donating instruction, clay, glaze, and firing costs. While the event is free, financial donations to Groundworks are welcome.
Groundworks Collaborative is the agency created by the merger of the Brattleboro Area Drop In Center and Morningside Shelter. The organization continues to operate the region’s largest and busiest food shelf, a 30-bed shelter for families and individuals, the Seasonal Overflow Shelter and Day Shelter, housing case management, and a Representative Payee service.