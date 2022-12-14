BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to join several Vermont legislators and Keep Vermont Cool Campaign Manager Jordan Heiden this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library for the 10th stop on the statewide Climate Action & Advocacy Tour.
The event will include a comprehensive climate, election, and policy talk; an advocacy breakout session with legislators; mixing and mingling; and food, drinks, giveaways, raffles, and more. Local legislators will connect with local constituents to ensure they have the tools needed to act on climate in 2023. Partner organizations will be in attendance.
Windham County legislators at the local stop will include Reps Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1; Emilie Kornheisier,, D-Windham 7; and Mollie Burke, D-Windham 8.
This will be the 10th of 12 stops as part of the statewide Climate Action and Advocacy Tour. All events are free and open to the public. To RSVP for this event or others, visit keepvermontcool.org/tour.