BRATTLEBORO — Robin Matathias, adjunct professor at Keene State College, teaches a popular 5-part series of classes which explores the connection between our food choices, food production systems, and their impacts on both human and environmental health. Participants will learn how to make decisions about what to eat, and how this simple daily act can have profound outcomes, and which food choices can lead to optimal human health, while having the least environmental impact.
Classes happen on five consecutive Saturdays starting on Jan. 9, 1 to 3:30 p.m. All sessions are free and will be held on Zoom. To register for one or all classes, call 802-246 2821 or email Shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop. To learn more, view the calendar listings at https://www.brattleborofoodcoop.coop/calendar/2021-01/
Saturday, Jan. 9, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Food Choices: Whole Food and Fiber (Class #1 of 5, take one or all).This class will focus on eating whole foods, identifying processed foods, and incorporating more fiber in the diet by making simple changes in our daily food choices. We will also read and interpret ingredient labels. This class is free but you must register: 802-246-2821 or Shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop. A Zoom link will be sent out a few days prior to each class.
Saturday, Jan. 16, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Food Choices: Fat Facts (Class #2 of 5, take one or all).
Learn how to make healthy fat choices and how to minimize the unhealthy fats. Discover why some foods contain less healthy fats today than they did in the past. This class is free, but you must register: 802-246-2821 or Shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop. A Zoom link will be sent out a few days prior to each class.
Saturday, Jan. 23, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Food Choices: Sugar (Class #3 of 5, take one or all).
Learn about the history of cane sugar, sugar addiction, the refining process and land-use issues, environmental impact, and diseases. Discover healthy replacements. This class is free, but you must register: 802-246-2821 or Shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop. A Zoom link will be sent out a few days prior to each class.
Saturday, Jan. 30, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Food Choices: Overfishing and Sea Vegetables (Class #4 of 5, take one or all).
Learn how to make sustainable choices when it comes to fish Learn about sea vegetables and their many health benefits. This class is free, but you must register: 802-246-2821 or Shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop. A Zoom link will be sent out a few days prior to each class.
Saturday, Feb. 6, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Your Food Choices and Climate Change (Class #5 of 5, take one or all).
Learn how your food choices can be the best way to prevent catastrophic climate change. Discover which foods and agricultural practices contribute most to climate change and how to cut your carbon footprint in half just by making changes in what you eat. This class is free but you must register: 802-246-2821 or Shareholders @brattleborofoodcoop.coop. A Zoom link will be sent out a few days prior to each class.