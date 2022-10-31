BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op is offering a program on year-round indoor salad gardening, this Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Peter Burke, the author of "Year-Round Indoor Salad Gardening," devised an elegant and affordable way to grow his own fresh greens year-round. If you want to grow salad greens indoors, whatever the weather, without special equipment, Peter’s class is the place for you. This in-person event is free but requires registration. The class is offered in conjunction with NOFA-VT, Chelsea Green Publishing, and Franklin Community Coop.
The class will be held in the Co-op Cooking Classroom at 7 Canal St. Register by Friday, Nov. 4, at bfc.coop/event/year-round-indoor-salad-gardening-with-author-peter-burke/.