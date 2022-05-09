BRATTLEBORO — Co-ops Change the World: An inspiring and educational speaker series will be held on Thursday, May 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m. This free event will be held on Zoom. An in person follow up event will occur on May 17 at 5 p.m., details to be determined.
The cooperative business model is a key solution in creating a more democratic and egalitarian global society. Join to learn more, get inspired by what co-ops have brought to our collective table and dream about the better world they will create.
Hosted by the Brattleboro Food Co-op, guest speaker Terry Appleby will explore two key historical figures who both speak deeply to the current moment — Toyohiko Kagawa and James Peter Warbasse — followed by a Q&A moderated by BFC Board President Jerelyn Wilson.
Register at bfc.coop/coop-speakers.