BRATTLEBORO — Get the inside story on "Fall Guy," the latest novel featuring Brattleboro's famous fictional detective Joe Gunther on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. From 11 a.m. to noon in the main reading room guests will be able to treat themselves to coffee (with maple syrup) and chat with acclaimed author Archer Mayor. Copies of "Fall Guy" will be available for sale and signing from Everyone's Books.
In book #33 of the beloved series, a body found in the trunk of a stolen car leads Joe Gunther and his team to crucial evidence in an infamous unsolved case from years past. The seemingly simple case quickly becomes deadlier and more complicated, leading Gunther's team to be pulled from the New Hampshire coast to near the Canadian border as they attempt to find and capture the psychopath responsible for a tangled, historical web of misery, betrayal, and loss.
Archer Mayor loosely bases his novels on his actual experience in the field. He has served as a firefighter/EMT and a police officer, and continues to work as a death investigator for Vermont's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
"Fall Guy" has received starred reviews in both Booklist and Publishers Weekly, which described it as, "A heart-pounding tale in which every character, clue, and subplot comes together with purpose... New and returning readers alike will be richly rewarded."
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.