BRATTLEBORO — Coffee with a Cop is back, allowing community members to ask questions and learn more about the Brattleboro Police Department's work in local neighborhoods.
The meet and greet will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at The Porch Cafe at 648 Putney Road, to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.
"Our goal with 'Coffee with a Cop' is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the people we serve. We believe that building strong relationships is essential for effective policing and community well-being. This event is an opportunity to have meaningful conversations, learn from one another, and work collaboratively towards a safer environment," said Officer Ryan Washburn in a release.
The event will feature complimentary coffee provided by The Porch Cafe, creating an inviting atmosphere for all attendees. Officers from various departments within the police force will be present, eager to listen, share experiences and answer any questions community members may have.
The Brattleboro Police Department encourages all residents, business owners and community stakeholders to come out and participate in this event. The goal is to engage in open conversations so attendees can strengthen the bonds and make Brattleboro an even better place to live, work and thrive.
For more information, contact Officer Ryan Washburn or Lieutenant Adam Petlock at 802-257-7950.