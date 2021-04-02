BRATTLEBORO — The Tri Town Collectors Club will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show on Sunday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
Many dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly with a daylong series of hobby activities that offers fun for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books there will be a special quiz for collectors.
This month, two new comic book collectors will be present as well as a dealer with fractional civil war currency and other paper money. There also will be a collector with a large presentation of vintage sports cards.
There is no admission charge and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-297-1274.