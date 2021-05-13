BRATTLEBORO -- The Tri Town Collectors Club will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show on Sunday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
Dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly with a daylong series of hobby activities for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books there will be a special quiz for collectors. This month, two new comic book collectors will be present as well as a a collector with a large presentation of vintage sports cards. Show organizer Joe Fuller says he’ll have his usual collection of coins and sports cards available, although he is cutting down his display in order to make socially distant room for other invited collectors.
There is no admission charge and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-297-1274.