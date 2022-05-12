BRATTLEBORO — The Tri Town Collectors Club will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
Many dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly, with a daylong series of door prizes and hobby activities for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books, a special collection of over 400 encased coins from coin clubs around the country will be featured. Show organizer Joe Fuller said he’ll have his usual collection of coins and vintage sports cards available.
There is no admission charge. Anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Fuller at 802-297-1274.