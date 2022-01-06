• Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s annual December concert, “Preparing the Way: A Holiday Concert.” The bands are under the direction of Dr. Wes King, Director of Bands at UF in Findlay, Ohio.
• Kim Amidon, of Vernon, was named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, having earned a GPA of 3.0 or better:
Madeline Prouty, of Londonderry (professional nursing major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Eleanor Guyon, of Saxtons River (English major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Madeleine Blanchard, of South Londonderry (neuroscience major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Ella Bursky, of Westminster (psychological science major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Sophia Capy, of Brattleboro (undeclared major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Charles Galanes, of Brattleboro (business administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Samuel Freitas-Eagan, of Guilford (English major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Edith Cay, of Brattleboro (mechanical engineering major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Stevie-Tao Roberts, of Jamaica (psychological science major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Dylan Ray, of Brookline (business administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Emmett Dews, of East Dummerston (microbiology major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Samantha Cragin, of Putney (business administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Chandre Pero, of Putney (professional nursing major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Tyler Allembert, of East Dummerston (computer science major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Maris Linder, of Townshend (food systems major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Lucas Newton, of Townshend (history major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Emma Allen, of Vernon (political science major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Mya Petrie, of Vernon (elementary education — K-6 major, College of Education and Social Services)
Daniel Amidon, of Vernon (business administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Christos Contakos, of Whitingham (linguistics major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Kai Ling Boyd, of Wilmington (mechanical engineering major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
• Cassandra Dunn, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Dunn is studying Theatre. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.