• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Tyler Morris, of West Townshend.
Jessica Weiner, of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.:
Cassidy Gallivan, of West Dover.
Amelia Graff, of Brattleboro.
Avery White, of Townshend.
• Paige Starkweather, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Jessica Tatro, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher.
• Sam Cowles, of South Londonderry, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
• The following area students graduated from Emerson College in Boston:
Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, BA in self-designed.
Acesta Frye-Panther, of Marlboro, BA in self-designed.
James Surfus, of Brattleboro, BA in self-designed.
• Tyler Millerick, of Vernon, was named to dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.30 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors, or between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
Abbe K. Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, second honors.
Nicholas M. Mitchell, of Putney, first honors.
Julia S. Foster, of Putney, second honors.
• Hailee Mattson, of Dummerston, was named to the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• The following area students graduated this spring from Champlain College in Burlington:
Jacob Lazarek, of Westminster, Bachelor of Science in game art and animation.
Jane Young, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Fine Arts in filmmaking.
Thomas Szpila, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in computer science & innovation.
Barbara Yanke, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in business management.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Lia Clark, of Saxtons River, class of 2023.
Alex Shriver, of Brattleboro, class of 2025.
Broden Walsh, of Marlboro, class of 2026.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Emerson College in Boston, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Daisy Macdonald, of Hinsdale, N.H., class of 2025, majoring in Creative Writing BFA.
James Surfus, of Brattleboro, class of 2022, majoring in self-designed.