Ethan Paasche, of Guilford, earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction for the 2020 fall semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor. A member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, Paasche is a mathematical economics major and a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School.
Sylvie Littledale, of Putney, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Littledale was initiated at Brigham Young University in Baton Rouge, La.
The following area students were named to the President’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Northern Vermont University, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Emmalee Waite, of Brattleboro.
Kaylee Gargett, of Jamaica.
Samantha Palmer, of Townshend.
Laura Gypson, of Williamsville.
Hanako Kusumi, of South Londonderry, has been inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honorary society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni. Kusumi, who attended Stratton Mountain School, is a member of the Class of 2023 at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.