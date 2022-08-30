Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Madison Clark, of Bellows Falls, received the Elmira College Key Award for academic and community leadership at the Elmira, N.Y. school.

• Sloan Wyse, of Marlboro, was named to the dean’s list throughout the 2021-22 academic year at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I. A member of the class of 2025, Sloan maintained a GPA of 4.0 and is majoring in baking and pastry arts.

• The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Northern Vermont University, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:

Gregory Fitzgerald, of Brattleboro.

Samantha Martin, of Brattleboro.

Johannah Parker, of Grafton.

Ariel Rose, of Londonderry.

Joseph Rafus, of Whitingham.

• The following area students were named to the president’s list at Northern Vermont University, having earned a GPA of 4.0:

Tysea Kurjiaka, of Londonderry.

Eva Paré, of Londonderry.

Laura Gypson, of Williamsville.

• Rebecca Williams, of Jamaica, graduate from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston in May. Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts degrees in elementary education and biology.