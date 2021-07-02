• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, having earned a GPA of 3.85 or better for highest honors, 3.65 to 3.84 for high honors and 3.5 to 3.64 for honors:
Emma Breslend, of Chesterfield, N.H., highest honors.
Dimitri Seger, of Chesterfield, N.H., honors.
Rachael Girroir, of Hinsdale, N.H., high honors.
Katrina Ewens, of Londonderry, Vermont, high honors.
Michaela Lawyer, of Brattleboro, high honors.
Alyson Jacobs, of Stratton, Vermont, high honors.
• Ryan Devendorf, of Brattleboro, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. Devendorf is a member of the class of 21 majoring in electrical and computer engineering.
• Payton Marie Lawrence, of Guilford, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J. Students must ern GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May:
Freesia Capy-Goldfarb, of Guilford, BFA in film, photo and visual arts.
Ben Kaufman, of Brattleboro, BFA in theatre production and design.
Brett Swanson, of Wilmington, BS in business administration.
Tiersen Wainwright, of Brattleboro, BS in public and community health.
• Michelle Marchica, of Westminster, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for this honor.
• Daniella Edwards, of West Dover, received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., on May 22. Majoring in literature, Edwards graduated with honors.
• The following area students graduated from Curry College in Milton, Mass., on May 23:
Thomas Carroll, of Vernon, majoring in community education earned a Bachelor of Arts degree
Tyler Godin, of Vernon, majoring in biochemistry earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.:
Austin Lilley, a junior business administration major from Bondville and a graduate of Stratton Mountain School.
Anika Kapral, a junior biology major from Dummerston and a graduate of Vermont Academy.
• Lucas J Newton, of Townshend, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at The University of Vermont. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher for this honor. A member of the Class of 2022, Newton is enrolled in the college of Arts and Sciences.
• Jessica Rives Forstmann, of Bondville, graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. on May 21. Forstmann earned a B.A. in psychology.
• Luke Dalton Williams, of Guilford, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
• Mikee Tobin, of Marlboro, graduated from Emerson College in Boston on May 2. Tobin received a BA in self-designed.