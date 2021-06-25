• The following area students graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. on May 22:
Hannah Kelly, of Bellows Falls, daughter of Bridget Kelly and Patrick Kelly, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Jonathan Sellers,, of Brattleboro, earned a Master of Education degree in Mont Integrative Learning.
Olivia Weeks, of Vernon, daughter of Heather Brown, earned a Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Hannah Kelly, of Bellows Falls, daughter of Bridget Kelly and Patrick Kelly, nursing.
Paige Starkweather, of Brattleboro, daughter of Paula Starkweather and Peter Starkweather, Libl Studies/Education.
Olivia Weeks, of Vernon, daughter of Heather Brown, entrepreneurship.
• Elkanah Linder, of Townshend, graduated from University of Sciences in Philadelphia on May 26. Linder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is a member of the Women’s Tennis and Cross Country teams as well as Alpha Lambda Delta, National Honor Society of First-Year Students. Linder was awarded the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Award for excellence in research.
• Ryan Boggio, of Hinsdale, N.H., was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Teagan Bacon, of Bellows Fall, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.
Gabriel Wilkinson, of Bellows Fall, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.
• The following area students recently graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center:
Mitchell Flood, of East Dummerston, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology.
Lain Stevens, of Grafton, Associate of Applied Science in diesel power technology.
Leanna Mager, of Westminster, Associate of Applied Science in veterinary technology.
Abigale Brooks, of Vernon, Associate of Science in nursing.
Phoebe-Jane Crompton-Tidd, of Brattleboro, Associate of Science in nursing.
Kaitlin Haskins, of Brattleboro, Associate of Science in nursing.
Ilana Newton, of West Townshend, Associate of Science in nursing.
Dina Pacilio, of Brattleboro, Associate of Science in nursing.
Chelsie Poplawski, of Brattleboro, Associate of Science in nursing.
Ashley Smith, of Brattleboro, Associate of Science in nursing.
Deven Carrier, of Westminster, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering technology.
Benjamin Fontaine, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in electromechanical engineering technology.
Jenna Ross, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• John Andrew Gagnon, of Brattleboro, received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Norwich University, in Northfield, Vt., at the May 1 commencement ceremony.
• Caya Greenspan-Layman, of Wilmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Kim Amidon, of Vernon, was named to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Amidon is majoring in mathematics.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at American International College in Springfield, Mass., haing earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro.
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon.
• The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.:
Colin Costa-Walsh, of Putney.
Logan Cota, of Bellows Falls.