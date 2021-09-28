• Emma Li, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Simmons University in Boston. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Miles Anton, of West Dover.
Ginny Ware, of Westminster.
• Mikee Tobin, of Marlboro, recently earned the The Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Prize from The Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College, in Boston. This award was established in 2015 in honor of McCulloch-Lovell’s 11 years as president of Marlboro College. The award recognizes accomplishment and potential in writing across genres (including fiction, poetry, non-fiction, and creative non-fiction), and encourages emerging writers to keep developing their craft. Tobin is pursuing a degree in self-designed and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2021.
• Taylor Humphrey, of West Townshend, a psychology major, was honored during the spring 2021 Honors Convocation for the School of Mathematics and Sciences at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Humphrey received the following award: Outstanding Senior, which recognizes graduating seniors who have at least a 3.5 GPA and who meet other criteria in their area of study.
• The following area students were named to the summer 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Rebecca Best, of Bellows Falls.
Thomas Salmon, of Bellows Falls.
• Lindsey Stevens, of Brattleboro, is among 4,582 graduates in UMass Lowell’s Class of 2021. Stevens received a master of arts degree in criminal justice.
• Brianna Jobst, of Vernon, graduated with a degree in Business Administration Management from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania the weekend of May 14-16.
• Hana Kusumi, of South Londonderry and a former student at Stratton Mountain School, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 summer semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor. Kusumi is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in government and philosophy.