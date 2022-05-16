• Jonathan Griffin, a freshman business administration major from West Townshend, was named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher for this honor.
• Sophia Mark, a Lasell University student from Brattleboro, recently presented at the annual Connected Learning Symposium at the Newton, Massachusetts school. Mark showcased work as part of a group installation, "Get a Grip on Injustice: Take a Hand, Give a Hand," which featured plaster hands of each student along with highlighted information on injustices they wish to raise awareness of.
• Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, recently performed in the spring instrumental recital at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Kocsis performed "Toot Suite" by Claude Boling on the trumpet.