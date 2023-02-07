• The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont:
Lily H Friesen, a senior biology major from Brattleboro and a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School.
Audrey LaMorder, a sophomore psychology major from Guilford.
Andrew J Peloso, a sophomore pre-pharmacy major from Townshend and a graduate of Vermont Academy.
• Lucas Newton, of Townshend, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington. He is in the Historical preservation masters program and finishing his bachelors in history and political science.
• Sophia Mark, a Lasell University student from Brattleboro, was recognized by the Newtown, Mass.-based school for outstanding collaboration in the fall 2022 semester in the Fashion CAD I course. Mark was selected as the best person to work with in this course. Recipients of the Collaboration Recognition Award are selected by their peers for exemplifying superior skills in collaboration by sharing ideas and useful information, communicating in a professional manner, and cooperating in a way to ensure success.
• The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Jonathan Terry, of Bellows Falls.
Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro.
Hannah Geno, of Brattleboro.
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Rachael Rooney, of Brattleboro.
Hannah Lynch, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Shelby Stoodley, of Westminster.
• Luke Missale, of Brattleboro, was named to the president’s list the for 2022 fall semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor. Missale is majoring in social studies education 5-12.
• Sydney Hescock, of Wardsboro, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Hescock is majoring in Childhood Ed/Special Ed.
• Trevor Parkinson, of Hinsdale, N.H., was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at SUNY Morrisville in Morrisville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 to 3.99 for this honor.
• The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston:
Griffin Waryas, of Bellows Falls.
Ansley Henderson, of Brookline.
Savannah Sylvester-Neal, of Putney.
Claire Holmes, of Wardsboro.
• Lucas Forthofer, of Dummerston was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:
Liam Mallan, of Bellows Falls.
Alejandra Morcillo, of Bellows Falls.
Edwin Chamul, of Brattleboro.
Emma Li, of Brattleboro.
Jade Newton, of Brattleboro.
Emma Kelly, of Dover.
Makaila Morse, of Newfane.
Nathaniel Jackson, of Putney.
Fern Patton, of Putney.
Madison Anyan, of Townshend.
Kailuna Holmes, of Townshend.
Rami Abdallah, of Vernon.
Alexander Kemp, of Vernon.
Sarah Sprague, of Whitingham.
Lorelei Briggs, of Wilmington.
• The following area residents were named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Wyatt Schaefer, of Bellows Falls.
Paige Mellish, of Brattleboro.
Noah Morgan, of Brattleboro.
Avery Witman, of Brattleboro.
Alysa Morse, of Putney.
Julie Cermola, of Saxtons River.
Nicholas Petronic, of Townshend.
Ruth Wright, of Townshend.
Kestrel Voulgarakis, of Wilmington.
• The following area residents were named to the student honors list for the 2022 fall semester at the Community College of Vermont, which recognizes part-time students who earn a GPA of 4.0:
Melissa French, of Bellows Falls.
Jourdan Metcalfe, of Bellows Falls.
Mya Bailey, of Brattleboro.
Eleanor Cautela-Clouet, of Brattleboro.
Krista Coughlin-Galbraith, of Brattleboro.
Robert Dykes, of Brattleboro.
Emma Ethier, of Brattleboro.
Christina Howe, of Brattleboro.
Allura Jacobs, of Brattleboro.
Sarah McElroy, of Brattleboro.
Casey Parris, of Brattleboro.
Seth Putnam, of Brattleboro.
Jason Shatney, of Brattleboro.
Rebecca Tatkovsky, of Brattleboro.
Alexandria Tupper, of Brattleboro.
Alexis Drake, of Dummerston.
Krystal Martin, of Dummerston.
Ethan Gray, of East Dummerston.
Sandra Waters, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Carly Lane, of Jamaica.
Paige Rohane, of Putney.
Birgess Schemm, of Saxtons River.
Maureen Velsor, of Saxtons River.
Paul Jerz, of Townshend.
Jeffrey Rivard, of West Brattleboro.
Alexis Grisales, of West Dover.
Hannah Hoffman, of West Dover.
Rheanna Pare, of West Townshend.
Susanna Yule, of Whitingham.
• The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Grace Wilkinson, of Bellows Falls, nursing major, daughter of Kimberly Wilkinson and Christopher Wilkinson.
Tess Chamberlin, of Chesterfield, N.H., majoring in exercise science/Pre-AT, daughter of Kristen Chamberlin and Dave Chamberlin.
Lucy Daly, of Jamaica, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Pamela Daly and John Daly.
Annabelle Gray, of Londonderry, majoring in communication, daughter of Robert Gray.
