• Gabrielle Beal, of Wilmington, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Beal is a member of the Class of 2024.
• Rebecca Best, of Bellows Falls, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, Massachusetts, having earned a GPA of 3.3 to 4.0:
Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro.
Wyatt Keith, of Vernon.
• Kaie Quigley, a Lasell University student from West Wardsboro, participated in the annual Career Readiness Symposium at the Newton, Mass., school. Quigley shared work from the fall semester on behalf of the 1851 Chronicle, Lasell's student-run newspaper. The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism, leadership, and career and self-development. Quigley is the paper's editor-in-chief.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., having earned a GPA of 3.4 or higher:
Venus Fu, of Brattleboro.
Abigail Sargent, of Dummerston.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., having earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99:
Sally Densmore, of Wilmington.
Morgen Janovsky, of Wilmington.
Abigail Joslyn, of Bellows Falls.
Makenna Milbauer, of Grafton.
Maria Page, of West Halifax.
Jairen Sanderson, of West Townshend.
Veronica Stevens, of Newfane.
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., having earned a GPA of 4.0:
Noah Distefano, of West Townshend.
Jenna Robinson, of East Dover.
Jonah Siegel, of Brattleboro.
• Marielle Meyer, of Brattleboro, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Meyer has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Emerson College in Boston, having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, self-designed, Class of 2022.
Daisy Macdonald, of Hinsdale, N.H., Creative Writing BFA, Class of 2025.
• Sarah Butterfield, of Vernon, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Connecticut College in New London, Conn.:
Gus Williams, of Guilford, Class of 2925, Dean's Honors, undeclared major.
Suzanne Allen, of Stratton, Class of 2022, Dean's High Honors, ACS Certified-Chem/Biochem.
• Haley Covillion, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro.
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro.
Leah Silverman, of Brattleboro.
Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River.
Anessa Murphy, of Spofford, N.H.
• Caleb Lisai, of Bellows Falls, graduated from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont in December.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.:
Sam Cowles, of South Londonderry, majoring in environmental studies. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy and is a member of the Class of 2022 at St. Lawrence.
Hana Kusumi, of South Londonderry, majoring in government and philosophy. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School and is a member of the Class of 2023 at St. Lawrence.
• Addison Kujovsky, of South Londonderry, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA 3.5 or higher for this honor. Kujovsky, a first-year student, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Claire Holmes, of Wardsboro.
Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls.
• Remus Harris, of Vernon, was named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.